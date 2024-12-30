© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Pachinko" author to deliver keynote speech at Unbound Book Festival

KBIA | By The Columbia Missourian, Claire Kespohl
Published December 30, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST
Unbound Book Festival
Unbound Book Festival

Author Min Jin Lee will be the keynote speaker for the Unbound Book Festival, the fest announced Friday via Facebook post. The lecture will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 18 in Jesse Auditorium on the University of Missouri campus.

Lee's second novel, "Pachinko," has garnered many accolades, notably becoming a National Book Award Finalist in 2017, and has an Apple TV adaptation. The post describes her work as "fiction (that) explores the intersectionality of race, ethnicity, immigration, class, religion, gender and identity of diasporic people."

Admission to hear the keynote speaker is free, according to the Facebook post.

The literature-focused festival will take place April 17-20 in Columbia.
Missouri News Network
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
See stories by The Columbia Missourian