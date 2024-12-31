Third candidate files for Columbia School Board as deadline nears

A third candidate entered the race Monday for a seat on the Columbia School Board. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday for School Board and Boone County candidates.

Incumbent Suzette Waters is seeking a second, three-year term on the School Board. She is the current president of the board, a role to which she has been elected twice by other board members.

Waters holds one of the two seats on the seven-member School Board up for a vote on April 8. The other is held by two-term board member Blake Willoughby. He had not filed for re-election as of mid-afternoon Monday.

Waters is the third candidate to join the race. The others are Erica Dickson, founder and CEO of the Mid-Missouri Black Doula Collective, and Ken Rice, chief operating officer at Pickleman’s Franchising. All three candidates have deep ties to Columbia.

School Board candidates must file in person at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Filing must be done by appointment by 3 p.m. After that, walk-ins will be accepted from 3 to 5 p.m.

Only one county position is open this year, a five-year term on the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees. Dr. Jerry Kennett, the current chairman for the board, filed for re-election earlier this month.

In addition to his position on the board, Kennett is senior active partner of the Missouri Cardiovascular Specialists. He also founded the interventional cardiology program at Boone Hospital in 1981. As of mid-afternoon Monday, no one else had entered the race for the seat.

Potential candidates can file with the Boone County Clerk's office before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Three city council positions are also open for mayor, a Third Ward representative and a Fourth Ward representative. Filing for city positions is open until 5 p.m. Jan. 14.