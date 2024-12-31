Two parking regulators hired for downtown meter enforcement

The Columbia Public Works Department has hired two more parking enforcement officers for a total of three downtown meter regulators.

The two new employees are undergoing the onboarding process and thus aren't active yet, according to John Ogan, the city's public information specialist.

Even without the extra hands checking meters, vehicles in violation of meter regulations are being ticketed, Ogan said.

In December, 435 citations were issued, he said, including 406 for expired time and 29 for such violations as parking in handicapped spaces or a yellow zone.

Parking enforcement, previous managed by the Columbia Police Department, was shifted to Public Works department on Oct. 1.

"We’re committed to enforcing parking fairly and consistently," Ogan said. "Our primary goal is to maintain functional parking downtown by ensuring spaces rotate throughout the day."

