Lincoln University issues statement on mental health one year after administrator's suicide

Lincoln University said it is continuing to make mental health a "top priority," one year after the death of an administrator.

On Jan. 8, 2024, the university's vice president of student affairs, Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey, died by suicide. Her death sparked outrage amongst the university community, and launched calls for the removal of Lincoln's president.

"The loss of Dr. Antoinette 'Bonnie' Candia-Bailey one year ago was a tragedy that remains with our school to this day," Lincoln University said in a statement released Wednesday. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Dr. Candia-Bailey’s family, friends and our University."

Candia-Bailey wrote a 12-page letter to Lincoln University President John Moseley, alumni and faculty, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting, accusing the president of bullying and harassment before she died.

Although Lincoln says that a third-party investigation found no evidence of bullying against Candia-Bailey, the Alumni Association issued a no-confidence statement against the University's leadership citing multiple perceived flaws with the investigation. Lincoln suspended its relationship with the Alumni Association three months later, due to "finance" and "management" concerns.

In the statement, Lincoln University said it was important to normalize conversations related to mental health on campus.

"We’re continuing to ensure our students, faculty and staff are aware of the resources and services that are available to them so they know they are not alone," the statement read. "It is customary, and sometimes vital, to seek help."

The university described the work as "ongoing," though it did not provide specifics on any measures it is taking in the original statement released.

Lincoln University provides steps taken to address well-being for students

In response to KOMU 8 News’ original reporting, seen above, a University spokesperson sent a partial list of measures it says it has taken to improve access to mental health and support services.

Lincoln University said it has created a Student Health and Well-Being strategic plan, which will start this fall and align with standards from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education (CAS) and its 8 Dimensions of Well-Being — a wellness standard used by other universities.

This includes reviewing the option of becoming a JED Campus, which focuses on mental health and suicide prevention for universities, expanding internship opportunities for mental health to include outreach along with clinical appointments, programming during Mental Health Awareness Month, programming during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, programming during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and tabling for general awareness around counseling, the university said.

The university said it is creating a peer health education program with peer training via the BACCHUS Framework from NASPA, and peers will be able to conduct outreach on stress, alcohol and drugs, mental health and violence prevention.

The university said it is offering mental health appointments for students, and students can select in person or virtual appointments.

The university said it has created a medical home model for Student Health and Well-Being so there is continuity of care between all health and well-being units when students need mental health support.

KOMU 8 News asked which of these, if any, are geared toward supporting university faculty or administrators. Lincoln has yet to respond to our follow-up.