Columbia Public Schools wants to hear from you about new remote learning

COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools is asking for feedback on its new remote learning process. CPS used alternative methods of instruction, or AMI, for the first time last week. The district said it uses remote instruction to keep students learning during inclement weather — and to stay in compliance with a new state law.

The district is asking parents to fill out a brief survey to share their thoughts on AMI. Teachers give paper packets to students ahead of time, students select activities to complete from the packet, then self-report those assignments to teachers, the district said previously. AMI is focused on review and isn't intended to introduce new content, the district said.

CPS said it started to use AMI this year after a new state law required certain school districts to have at least 169 days of school and 1,044 hours of instruction.

Senate Bill 727 also created an incentive program administered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. DESE will give additional money to districts with at least 169 days of school. Starting in fiscal year 2026, districts can get additional aid of up to 1% of the state aid received the year before. That increases to 2% in 2028 and beyond.

In October, the Columbia School Board voted to add two instructional days to the 2024-25 school year to comply with the law and secure additional funding. The district already had more than 1,044 hours but needed to add two school days.

School districts and charter schools are allowed up to 36 lost hours a year because of "exceptional or emergency circumstances," according to a DESE spokesperson. That's thanks to provisions of a state law that went into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

But, schools must have an AMI plan approved by DESE. Districts are given up to 36 hours for remote learning during the year.

DESE approved remote learning plans for 496 school districts and charter schools during the 2023-24 school year, according to Mallory McGowin, the department's chief communications officer. That number jumped up to 501 for the 2024-25 school year.

Remote learning across mid-Missouri

Some mid-Missouri districts have implemented virtual snow days for years. The Moberly School District has used virtual learning since at least the end of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Cristina Wright.

Wright said the district tries to use virtual days as a service to families. The district identifies possible make-up days for inclement weather, but families often schedule appointments or plan travel for those days, so attendance is typically low, Wright said.

Moberly elementary and middle school students generally complete assignments on paper and share them with teachers when they return. High school students submit work online, and their teachers host virtual office hours, Wright said.

"We would always prefer to see our children and students in seat for active learning, but this is a tool that we have..." Wright said. "So that we can connect with our students, so it does provide a service."

Moberly adjusted virtual learning to give younger students in elementary and middle school more time to complete assignments when they return. There is a grace period for these students who may have questions — or whose families don't have access to some resources, Wright said.

CPS's survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the district.