Columbia Trader Joe's will be located in old Macy's building

The Trader Joe's coming to Columbia will open in the location of the old Macy's department store at the Shoppes at Stadium, according to permit records on the city of Columbia website.

A spokesperson for the grocery chain confirmed in November that the store was coming to Columbia but didn't give a location.

The Trader Joe's will be located at 201 N. Stadium Blvd., Suite B.

The location has been anticipated since November. Maly Commercial Realty, which manages multiple Columbia commercial properties, confirmed HomeGoods is going into the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space and said more projects were in the works at the Shoppes at Stadium without providing further details.

The Kroenke Group on Monday applied for a permit to conduct shell work on the existing Macy's space for the new Trader Joe's tenant, permit records show. The work is valued at $3.2 million, according to city records.

The Kroenke Group also applied Tuesday for a second permit to conduct work on the inside of the building, valued at $1.8 million, including adding refrigeration.

The permit has not yet been issued.

The timeline of the Trader Joe's construction and opening still remain unclear.