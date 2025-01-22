Columbia considers raising parking meter fees to boost turnover and revenue

The city of Columbia is considering increasing meter parking fees downtown and on the University of Missouri's campus to promote higher vehicle turnover.

The potential move comes in response to a recent study done by MU business students in collaboration with the city. The study used data from the ParkMobile app to analyze parking trends and revenue patterns, which revealed a significant decline in parking revenue since 2019.

On Tuesday, a Finance Advisory and Audit Committee meeting was held at the Daniel Boone City Building to review the study and recommendations on how to move forward.

According to the study, Columbia saw peak parking revenue in 2019, with a total of $891,625. However, these numbers have significantly dropped. In 2023, revenue from parking only reached $652,221 — that's a decline of nearly 27% over about four years. This is primarily due to a lack of enforcement of parking meters.

"Information has shown enforcement has had a lot to do with the loss of revenue in parking," said Matthew Lue, the city's director of finance.

As a result, city officials are exploring strategies to restore revenue to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers and ensure that downtown parking spaces are more efficiently utilized.

One of the primary motivations behind the proposed fee hike is to increase vehicle turnover, ensuring that more visitors can access downtown businesses. By raising fees, the city hopes to encourage shorter stays and provide more opportunities for customers to find convenient parking options.

"We have a lot of people who will park in one parking spot for the duration of a day when that parking spot can be used by multiple different people," Lue said. "It's a big issue with our restaurants downtown because you need those parking spots to turn over a little faster."

The study also highlighted that Columbia’s parking fees have not kept pace with inflation. There has been a 26.03% inflation increase in Midwest cities between 2017 and 2024, according to the study. Columbia’s parking prices have not risen to meet this benchmark.

"While we face significant increase in our expenses, we have still kept our parking prices the same," city economist Deepayan Debnath said. "This will need some increasing in the coming days."

The study recommended dynamic pricing, which would allow the city to charge higher rates during peak periods, such as MU football game days, when demand is highest.

"Implementing a flat-rate increase or dynamic pricing model could help the city cover its growing costs while ensuring fair use of available spaces," the study said.

To further address the decline in revenue, the study recommended randomized parking enforcement. The study found that drivers, especially students, have adapted to predictable enforcement patterns to avoid paying parking fees.

City officials in the Monday meeting suggested that a combination of increased fees and improved enforcement could help achieve the goals of more turnover between cars and an increase in total revenue.

City leaders are expected to engage with the Columbia City Council and the public on the study's findings in the coming weeks to discuss potential changes and gather feedback before any official proposals are made.