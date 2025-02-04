Boone County Joint Communications experiences 911 lines outage

Boone County Joint Communications continues to experience a power outage, affecting 911 lines.

To reach emergency services, Joint Communications is instructing Boone County residents to call 311 or 573-442-6131 amid the disruption.

KOMU 8 reached out to Joint Communications and services are still down as of 4:30 a.m.

The outage directly affects Brightspeed and AT&T customers. Joint Communications dispatched staff to the Jefferson City Police Department upon discovering the issue, where calls are now being rerouted to.

"We want to reassure everyone that our backup systems are functioning as intended," dispatch director Christie Davis said in a news release. "911 calls are still being received and answered, even though they are routed through the Jefferson City Police Department."

Brightspeed says a fiber cut near Jefferson City could be a possible cause for the disruption, according to the release.

