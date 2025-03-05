© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning

KBIA | By Ben Elias, KOMU 8
Published March 5, 2025 at 8:03 AM CST
Image of a X (formerly known as Twitter) post from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management. An infographic with a yellow caution sign sits beside the words "Missouri Statewide Tornado Drill - Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 11 a.m."
KOMU8
/
Boone County Office of Emergency Management
There are several things Missourians can do to keep themselves safe from tornadoes, including stocking an emergency kit and having a shelter plan. More tips can be found here: https://www.komu.com/weather/tornado-tips-to-prepare-you-for-severe-weather/article_581f60b6-d291-11ed-9310-3332aab238b9.html

Missouri's annual statewide tornado drill will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The First Alert Weather Team shares 8 tornado tips to stay safe during this severe weather season. 
During the drill, the National Weather Service will test its emergency alert procedures, Boone County will test its outdoor warning siren system and the University of Missouri will test its emergency notification system through text message, email and Alertus beacons.

The drill serves as a chance for Missourians to practice shelter-in-place orders in case of severe weather emergency at home, work or school.

Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the drill as a way to prepare for a sudden weather emergency.

During this time, participants should practice taking cover in their place of shelter.

The drill is a part of a week of events called "Severe Weather Preparedness Week."

The tornado drill will replace Boone County's monthly siren test at noon.
Missouri News Network weatherstatewide tornado drillboone county emergency management
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
