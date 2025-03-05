Missouri statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning

Missouri's annual statewide tornado drill will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

During the drill, the National Weather Service will test its emergency alert procedures, Boone County will test its outdoor warning siren system and the University of Missouri will test its emergency notification system through text message, email and Alertus beacons.

The drill serves as a chance for Missourians to practice shelter-in-place orders in case of severe weather emergency at home, work or school.

Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the drill as a way to prepare for a sudden weather emergency.

During this time, participants should practice taking cover in their place of shelter.

The drill is a part of a week of events called "Severe Weather Preparedness Week."

The tornado drill will replace Boone County's monthly siren test at noon.