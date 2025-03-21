Gov. Kehoe signs executive order to expedite storm cleanup

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order on Thursday to expedite storm cleanup after severe weather devastated many parts of Missouri on March 14 and 15.

According to a news release from Kehoe's office, Executive Order 25-20 grants the Missouri Department of Natural Resources "discretionary authority to temporarily waive or suspend specific environmental rules and regulations."

The order will reportedly reduce administrative delays to help streamline debris disposal and recovery efforts.

The DNR has issued immediate waivers for communities affected by the storms to allow disposal of yard waste and major appliances in landfills, burning woody vegetation, asbestos abatement and demolition and discharge of wastewater.

"By signing this order, we are ensuring that local jurisdictions have the flexibility to expedite cleanup efforts while maintaining public safety and health," Kehoe said in the release.

The order will remain in effect until April 14, 2025, unless it is extended.

FEMA joint damage assessments

Gov. Kehoe also announced on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be participating in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments for 25 counties.

According to a news release, the joint damage assessments are being requested for mid-Missouri counties, including Callaway and Phelps counties.

Starting Tuesday, March 25, six teams will verify documented damage and determine if FEMA public assistance can be requested. The assistance would reimburse local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies for emergency response and recovery costs, according to the news release.

The joint PDA teams will be made up of representatives from FEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management.

"SEMA has been on the ground for several day helping local officials document damage, collect cost estimates and substantiate the need for federal Public Assistance," Kehoe said in the release.

Other counties that will be assessed include Benton, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Dent, Dunklin, Franklin, Gentry, Howell, Iron, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Reynold, Ripley, St. Louis, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne and Wright, according to a news release.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

