Brush fire north of Columbia is under control, Boone County Fire says

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Fire Protection District has contained a brush fire north of Columbia and is letting the fire burn itself out.

The fire is off U.S. 63 on North Highway VV.

Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said about between 10 and 15 acres have already burned, and firefighters are controlling the fire within the 25-acre using natural barriers.

Blomenkamp said firefighters will let all 25 acres burn because it would be unproductive to try and save the rest of the grass.

Boone County fire crews responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m.

Blomenkamp said firefighters could be on the scene for another hour or two. Between 22 and 23 firefighters were on the scene around 2 p.m., Blomenkamp said.

MU Health Care and Boone Electric Cooperative were on the scene around 1:50 p.m. Blomenkamp said Boone Electric was called because the fire was sending heat up to power lines, causing sparks.

The Columbia Fire Department originally offered to respond to protect structures but wasn't needed, Blomenkamp said.

There were people baling dried miscanthus grass when the fire started, possibly from a spark from the baling equipment, Blomenkamp said.

Blomenkamp said residents should be cautious when baling dry grasses because fires can start easily.

"It's like baling gasoline, in essence," Blomenkamp said.

Blomenkamp said the county is in the end of natural cover fire season as grasses like these, which are supposed to be dry, are baled and other grasses become green.

