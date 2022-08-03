Bob Nolte wins Democratic primary for recorder of deeds

Bob Nolte won the Democratic primary for Boone County recorder of deeds Tuesday, besting his two opponents, Shannon Martin and Nick Knoth.

In November, Nolte will run against Republican Shamon Jones, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The winner will replace retiring Recorder Nora Dietzel.

Nolte received 6,577 votes, while Martin collected 5,544 votes and Knoth took 2,444 votes.

The Boone County recorder of deeds is responsible for keeping track of real estate transactions and marriage licenses, as well as tax liens, military discharge papers and other documents.

“We did what we wanted to do,” he said after winning. “It feels great.”

Nolte credits his success, in part, to the “almost 5,500” doors he knocked on, which he said has been one of his favorite parts of campaigning.

He watched the results come in at the Heidelberg near downtown Columbia, surrounded by family members, many flying in from New York to support him.

“We knew he could do it, so we’re so glad that the rest of the county found out too,” said his mother, Ann.

Nolte left his job as director of compliance for MU Athletics to campaign full time. He grew up in Schenectady, New York, and has lived in Columbia for 10 years.

He said he plans to “knock on a whole lot more doors” and focus on getting voters registered ahead of the November election.

If elected, he said he plans to prioritize upholding the county’s trust in the recorder’s office and to provide “outstanding customer service.”

He also said he wants to make the marriage license request process more efficient, as well as continuing the progress the office has already made to digitize old records.