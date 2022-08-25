FEMA approved $33 million to help people in the St. Louis area recover from flooding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $33 million in disaster aid to help people in the St. Louis region recover from last month’s historic flash floods.

Included in that aid is $20.4 million in individual assistance grants to renters and homeowners. FEMA awarded the grants to more than 6,000 households.

So far, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $8.6 million in claims for policyholders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest home, business and economic injury disaster loans to help cover uninsured losses. The agency processed more than $4 million in loans to assist homeowners, business owners and renters with renovations.

Both agencies are prepared to distribute more aid over the next few months. FEMA will provide grant money to help cover needs that are uninsured, including rental assistance, personal property, home repairs and lodging reimbursement.

Disaster recovery centers are open across the region for people to file claims with FEMA. Those in need can apply at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road, Ranken Technical College at 1313 N. Newstead Ave., or at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board building in St. Charles at 1025 Country Club Road.

Centers are open seven days a week. Appointments are not required; however, officials suggest applying online with FEMA or calling the agency at 1-800-621-3362 before visiting a recovery facility.

Homeowners, renters and business owners also can visit the SBA disaster recovery center at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in St. Louis between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

FEMA applications are due by Oct. 7.

For more resources on help with flood damage, visit here .

