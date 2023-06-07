© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News

21st Cambio de Colores conference focuses on diversity of Latinidad and beyond

KBIA | By Kassidy Arena
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
The 21st Cambio de Colores conference began with a panel entitled "Pathways to Civic and Social Participation" with panelists Cambio Center coordinator Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, MU doctoral student Sophia Piral Lee, UMSL associate professor and director of the Public Policy Administration Adriano Udani and Missouri State Refugee Coordinator Paul Costigan
Kassidy Arena
/
KBIA
The 21st Cambio de Colores conference began with a panel entitled "Pathways to Civic and Social Participation" with panelists Cambio Center coordinator Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, MU doctoral student Sophia Piral Lee, UMSL associate professor and director of the Public Policy Administration Adriano Udani and Missouri State Refugee Coordinator Paul Costigan.

The multistate conference focuses on the integration of Latino communities and immigrants in the Midwest. The theme this year: “Identidades” addresses the diversity and intersectionality of Latine, immigrant and refugee populations in and around Missouri. Laura Gutiérrez Pérez is the Cambio Center coordinator, one of the organizers of the conference.

A woman stands at a podium in a pink dress and glasses. She stands in front of a screen that says "Cambio de Colores 21st Annual Conference Program 'Identidades: Intersectionalities in the Latin@ Community and Beyond."
Kassidy Arena
/
KBIA
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez begins the Cambio de Colores conference by introducing the theme: 'Identidades: Intersectionalities in the Latin@ Community and Beyond' on Wed. June 7, 2023 in Columbia.

“I'm really excited to see kind of looking at those different identities and how maybe this idea of being Latina or Latinidad might change," Gutiérrez Pérez said. "Especially like immigrants, we have so many different experiences and kind of looking at what those different experiences might be.”

The three-day conference features a series of keynote speakers including Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe, University of Missouri system president President Mun Choi and other research experts from across the country.

Amelia Pellegrini, a graduate student studying clinical psychology, works with diverse populations throughout Columbia.

"I was hoping by coming here and learning more about, throughout the different days, different political action to help support that community and I'm also hoping to attend a specific panel in order to provide more culturally competent care and to learn more about the community here in Columbia."

A man and three women pose for a photo, all standing.
Kassidy Arena
/
KBIA
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe (second from right) poses for a photo with fellow attendees Antonio "Tony" Maldonado, Alisa Warren and Alejandra Gudiño.

Buffaloe discussed during her opening speech the importance of inclusivity within communities and doing the work to make that happen.

“I think really giving the community an opportunity to engage and learn from that as well is so important. And it really is a way to kind of like bridge sometimes a gap that happens within academia and the community," Gutiérrez Pérez said.

"Cambio de Colores es importante porque es un espacio donde personas pueden compartir lo que están haciendo para apoyar a su comunidad," ella dijo. "Y también es un espacio donde las personas que a lo mejor en un lugar como Missouri, que a veces las personas latinoamericanas estamos muy separadas regionalmente, es una manera de que puedan tener un espacio donde puedan conocer a otras personas latinas, inmigrantes."

[Cambio de Colores is important because it's a space where people can share what is happening in order to support our community," she said. "And also it's a space where people can better a place like Missouri, that sometimes Latin American people can feel very separate regionally, it's a way to have a space where they can meet other Latino people, immigrants."]

To wrap up the conference, organizers added an extra day on the weekend for attendees to visit nonprofits around the city who serve Spanish speaking and immigrant communities. Registration is still open here and the keynote speeches will be available live virtually.

This story will be updated as the conference goes on.

Tags
Missouri News Race & DiversityCambio de ColoresTop Storiesmidwest
Kassidy Arena
Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia.
See stories by Kassidy Arena
Related Content