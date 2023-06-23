Missouri Division of Fire Safety warns of firework usage as drought rages on

The Division of Fire Safety (DPS) is urging Missourians to practice fire safety this year amidst the ongoing drought.

Drought has grown from 7.5% to 93.3% in Missouri over the last three months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.

Along with the risk of fires, fireworks pose risk of injury.

In 2022, 324 people in Missouri sought hospital care related to fireworks, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. More than 77% of those injuries occurred in the three-week period leading up to and following July 4.

In a press release Thursday, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean urged residents to attend public firework shows.

“Public fireworks displays offer the best sights and are the safest, and this year the fire risk posed by fireworks has increased because of drought conditions in much of Missouri,” Bean said. "We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks.”

Seasonal retailers are allowed to sell fireworks between June 20 and July 10. Those who choose to use consumer fireworks are recommended to use the following safety tips: