Missouri Division of Fire Safety warns of firework usage as drought rages on
The Division of Fire Safety (DPS) is urging Missourians to practice fire safety this year amidst the ongoing drought.
Drought has grown from 7.5% to 93.3% in Missouri over the last three months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.
Along with the risk of fires, fireworks pose risk of injury.
In 2022, 324 people in Missouri sought hospital care related to fireworks, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. More than 77% of those injuries occurred in the three-week period leading up to and following July 4.
In a press release Thursday, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean urged residents to attend public firework shows.
“Public fireworks displays offer the best sights and are the safest, and this year the fire risk posed by fireworks has increased because of drought conditions in much of Missouri,” Bean said. "We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks.”
Seasonal retailers are allowed to sell fireworks between June 20 and July 10. Those who choose to use consumer fireworks are recommended to use the following safety tips:
- Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.
- Only use fireworks in a large open space that is clear of flammable materials. Do not light fireworks in areas where a spark could ignite dry grass, leaves of other flammable materials.
- Always have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.
- Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.
- Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned
- Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.
- Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.
- Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.
- Never store fireworks from season to season.