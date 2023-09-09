988 Lifeline Launches American Sign Language Crisis Services

The 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched a new American Sign Language video phone service on Friday that provides crisis services for deaf and hard of hearing people.

At an event held in Peace Park, 988 lifeline announced the launch of its new videophone, which is designed to give the deaf and hard of hearing community the option to access crisis counselors who speak ASL via video call. Missouri-based organization DeafLEAD is one of two national partners that will provide this service.

Tia Dole is the Chief 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Officer with Vibrant Emotional Health, a non-profit that administers the 988 lifeline. She said that this service allows deaf and hard of hearing people to access services in their own language.

“ASL is not English, and people need to be able to receive culturally appropriate care in the language of their choice when they are in crisis," Dole said.

988’s ASL crisis services can be accessed by pressing the ASL now button on 988lifeline.org, or by calling 1-800-273-8255 on a phone with video capabilities to get connected with an ASL crisis counselor.

This post will be updated to include additional information and video coverage of the event.