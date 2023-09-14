© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri News

MU Health Care offers drive-thru flu shot events

KBIA | By Emily O'Connell
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
A person fills a syringe with a vaccine.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
MU Health Care will hold another drive-thru vaccination event in Fulton on Oct. 7.

COLUMBIA ― MU Health Care is offering Saturday drive-thru flu shot events at the South Providence Medical Park beginning Sept. 30.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m on Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, MU Health Care will offer car-side flu shots to adults and kids 6 months and older. The new COVID-19 booster will also be available to those age 6 and older.

Patients are asked to wear loose clothing and short sleeves if possible; this is especially important for young children who will get the shot in the thigh.

All patients should bring an insurance card and will be asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a vaccination in their vehicle. MU Health Care employees should bring their badge and anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card is encouraged to bring it.

The drive-thru and pharmacy events are just one of several vaccination options available to patients:

  • Mizzou Pharmacy locations will host vaccination clinics in September and October.  
  • Kids 6 months and older can get a flu shot at their pediatrician or family doctor’s office. 
  • Patients who have established care with an MU Health Care provider can make an appointment to receive a flu shot.  

For more details about the drive-thru, pharmacy vaccination clinics and other services, visit muhealth.org/flu.

Missouri News Flu seasonMU HealthCOVID-19
