Mid-Missouri PrideFest returns to Columbia this weekend

COLUMBIA − Celebrations kickoff Saturday, Sept. 23 for the annual Mid-Missouri PrideFest.

The weekend-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community will start at noon and go until 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. All fest events will be free to the public.

The festivities will begin at the main stage of Rose Music Hall on Park Avenue on Saturday. The activities will continue on Orr and Park Street for the remainder of the celebration and will even expand partly onto St. James Street.

Over the weekend, the fest will host vendors, musicians and drag performances with changes to both its event sizes and festivities.

This year, the fest is expected to have even more space to celebrate, as well as more food vendors than ever before, according to its website.

The fest will also offer more family and community based activities, such as puppy yoga, a designated family area and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe look-alike contest.

To top off the weekend, a parade will take place on Broadway, from Ninth to Fourth Streets, at noon on Sunday to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information, visit the PrideFest website or Facebook for further details.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

