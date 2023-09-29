Biscuits, Beats and Brews provides a weekend of fun amid Treeline Music Fest cancellation

Biscuits, Beats and Brews is taking over the weekend of Treeline Music Fest after the recent cancellation of the beloved music festival.

This is the third year of the Biscuits, Beats and Brews, and it’s bringing together a variety of artists. One of the goals of the event is to create a family friendly festival which includes live music and activities like a craft fair and a Kids Silent Disco.

Colin LaVaute, the festival director, said he created a website for the festival this year because he anticipates a larger amount of interested people.

“I knew it would have a strong response once we moved the date to Treeline's weekend," LaVaute said. "I just did not expect (a response) this palpable, this overwhelming. We had to take extra measures. The biggest thing for us at this point is that within a few weeks we have been able to make adjustments."

Post Sex Nachos is one of event's headliners. They are one of a handful of artists playing at Biscuits, Beats and Brews who were planning to perform at Treeline.

Alongside music and activities there will be different vendors serving food at Biscuits, Beats and Brews.

Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Bar is the lead sponsor of the festival since it began three years ago. Bryan Maness, Owner of Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Bar, said the goal was to connect with more people after COVID-19 gathering restrictions were relaxed.

“While we're always happy to engage with the community and support live music and local musical acts, and that's kind of the impetus for us behind sponsoring the festival, we also want to, you know, get our brand out there and sell people biscuits," Maness said. "That's what we are here to do."

Roux Pop-Ups and Kokomo Joe’s will also provide food at the festival, alongside other mid-Missouri vendors.

The festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday, in Rocheport. Tickets are not needed to attend, but festival goers are being asked not to park within Rocheport city limits. Parking and shuttles will be provided at the Les Bourgeois Winery properties.