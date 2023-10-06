MU Health Care to provide services in Moberly, Kirksville under partnership

Two northeastern Missouri cities will now have access to MU Health Care physicians and services under a new partnership with Community Health Systems.

MU Health Care announced Tuesday that it is joining forces with Moberly Regional Medical Center and Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville in an initiative focused on women’s services, cardiology, orthopedics and critical care, according to a press release. The new partnership will also provide Graduate Medical Education rotations to train new physicians.

The goal of the partnership is to expand local hospitals’ services and improve rural access to health care while connecting patients to higher-level care in Columbia.

“We’re excited about what this means for northeast Missourians – a sustainable rural health care model that ensures local access to quality health care,” said Charles Cova, president of Region 2 Operations for Community Health Systems, in the press release.

The university health care system already has a relationship with each hospital. MU Health Care physicians staff the emergency department at Moberly Regional Medical Center and provide teleneonatology consultations to Northeast Missouri Health Council OB-GYN physicians at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

“Not only will this improve care for northeast Missourians where they live, but we will be able to better connect them with more than 600 MU Health Care doctors in more than 80 specialties working together to ensure they receive the highest quality care possible,” said Nim Chinniah, vice chancellor for health affairs for MU Health Care, in the press release.