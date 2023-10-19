Food Bank Market to open Business Loop location Nov. 1

COLUMBIA − The Food Bank Market, operated by the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, will open its doors to the public on Nov. 1.

Earlier this year, the Food Bank announced it was rebranding its Central Pantry to the Food Bank Market once it moved to 705 Business Loop 70 West. The Food Bank's administrative offices, volunteer room and warehouse on Vandiver Drive will continue operations from that location.

The Central Pantry will continue to distribute food at its Big Bear Boulevard location through Oct. 21. Additional mobile pantries will serve Boone County residents in need from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

The Market will provide food at no cost to Missourians in need and includes a retail space with a grocery-store atmosphere. It will also feature resources for housing, utility assistance, legal council, SNAP support, educational materials and more.

Compass Health Network will serve as a health care tenant in The Market, offering access to preventative and primary care services.

Leading up to the opening, Missouri Employers Mutual is doubling every dollar donated to the Food Bank Market. Donations can be made at sharefoodbringhope.org.