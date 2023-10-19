© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Bank Market to open Business Loop location Nov. 1

KBIA | By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT
A sign reading "The Food Bank for central & northeast Missouri

COLUMBIA − The Food Bank Market, operated by the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, will open its doors to the public on Nov. 1.

Earlier this year, the Food Bank announced it was rebranding its Central Pantry to the Food Bank Market once it moved to 705 Business Loop 70 West. The Food Bank's administrative offices, volunteer room and warehouse on Vandiver Drive will continue operations from that location.

The Central Pantry will continue to distribute food at its Big Bear Boulevard location through Oct. 21. Additional mobile pantries will serve Boone County residents in need from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

The Market will provide food at no cost to Missourians in need and includes a retail space with a grocery-store atmosphere. It will also feature resources for housing, utility assistance, legal council, SNAP support, educational materials and more.

Compass Health Network will serve as a health care tenant in The Market, offering access to preventative and primary care services.

Leading up to the opening, Missouri Employers Mutual is doubling every dollar donated to the Food Bank Market. Donations can be made at sharefoodbringhope.org.

Tags
Missouri News food bankBusiness Loop 70food donation
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content