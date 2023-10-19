Updated COVID-19 vaccine available at Boone County Public Health and Human Services

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) now has the updated 2023-2024 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.

The updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available at our location on 1005 W. Worley St. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 573.874.7249.

COVID-19 vaccines are billed to insurance. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available for those without insurance coverage.

Additional vaccination opportunities are also available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting: vaccines.gov.