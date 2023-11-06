Council to vote on improvements to McBaine water plant, Douglass Park

The Columbia City Council will consider at its regular meeting on Monday a vote on an ordinance authorizing the construction of Phase One of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant Upgrade project. The probable cost for the base bid improvements of the project is $25 million.

The project is anticipated to be bid this winter, and a construction contract should be awarded by spring 2024. Construction is estimated to take 24 months.

According to the council memo, “the project will restore the plant’s capacity to treat 32 million gallons of water per day” and includes various “rehabilitation and replacement projects.”

The council will also vote on whether to authorize several updates to Douglass Park, including expansion of the skate park, improvements to the basketball courts and renovations to the Douglass Family Aquatic Center.

According to the council memo, the city would expand the skate park, refurbish the basketball courts and renovate the Douglass Family Aquatic Center. The skate park would double in size if renovated, while the basketball courts would get new hoops, scoreboards and lights. The aquatic center, which is aging, will get a complete overhaul.

The improvements are scheduled to begin in spring 2024 and to be completed by September 2026. The council memo notes that while the basketball courts and skate park must be temporarily closed during construction, work at the aquatic center will not coincide with the summer swimming season.

The total project budget is $995,000, according to a council memo. The project is funded by a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and donations from the Veterans United Foundation and Mizzou Sports Properties.

Also on the agenda, the council will vote on whether to amend an ordinance to include a cost-share plan to repair residential sidewalks.

According to the memo, under current city ordinances, the property owner is responsible for the upkeep of sidewalks adjacent to their property. The proposed cost-share program would reimburse property owners for 50% of sidewalk panel repairs and 100% reimbursement for curb ramp repairs.

Another item, if approved, would authorize City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to allocate an additional $2 million in HOME-ARP funds to the Kinney Point development project at the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.

According to prior Missourian reporting, the project is set to be completed in late 2024. It will have four two-bedroom units, six three-bedroom units and 10 four-bedroom units.

The council will vote on various items authorizing contracts with the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division. The contracts will accept the continuation of grants for the funding of various operations within the Columbia Police Department, such as overtime and training for officers.

The grants include a DWI Enforcement Grant, a DWI Unit Grant, a Hazardous Moving Violation (HMV) Unit Grant, an HMV Enforcement Grant and a Youth Alcohol Grant.