Veterans Day freebies, discounts and events in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA − Local businesses and restaurant chains alike are honoring veterans this weekend for Veterans Day. Free meals, discounts and events in Columbia and mid-Missouri can be found below.

Participating businesses request proof of service or valid military ID to receive most discounts. Check retailer for more information.

If you have a giveaway or event to add to this list, please email news@komu.com.

Free meals and discounts

Applebee's

Applebee's offers active and retired military members a free meal from an exclusive menu on Saturday. Additionally, veterans and active military members receive a $5 gift card for their next visit.

Arby's

All Missouri Arby's locations are offering all active and retired military members in uniform a free classic roast beef sandwich on Saturday.

Big Daddy's BBQ

Veterans receive half-price meals on Friday at its Paris Road location.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Saturday.

Chicken Salad Chick

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free meal on Saturday.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day buffet-style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all active and retired military members on Nov. 10. Veterans and active military members also receive 15% off groceries on Friday.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty service members can get free red, white and blue pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is offering a buy-one, get-one deal on pizzas and salads to veterans and active-duty service members on Saturday.

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee is offering a free handcrafted drinks of any size Saturday.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free 12-ounce hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Saturday.

Free breakfasts

American Legion Post 26, located at 19311 Highway 22 in Mexico, Missouri, will host a free pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

North Callaway PTO will host a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at North Callaway High School.

South Callaway FFA will host a free breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday at South Callaway High School.

Events

Veterans Day Celebration hosted by the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: Harry S. Truman Atrium in Jefferson City

Rep. Dave Griffith and Major General Levon E. Cumpton of the Missouri National Guard will serve as the honored guests.

MU Joint ROTC Veterans Day Vigil

When: 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Boone County Courthouse

Cadets and midshipmen from MU's ROTC units will form a detail and perform a vigil near the war memorials at the courthouse. There will be a detail marching every hour.

Columbia College Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Where: Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee House, 904 N. Eighth Street

Community members will wear red in recognition of "R.E.D. Friday" (Remember Everyone Deployed) and celebrate the college being awarded the designation of "A Silver Star Families of America School."

Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic Open House

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Room 120 in Hulston Hall

Veterans and the campus community are invited to learn more about how the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic helps veterans navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits issues.

MU Wreath-Laying Ceremony

When: 3 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Union on MU's campus

Guest speakers will talk about the true meaning of Veterans Day, with the wreath-laying ceremony following, honoring MU alumni who were lost in service to this nation.

Family event hosted by the Boone County History & Culture Center

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; flag ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 3801 Ponderosa Street

South Callaway Special Veterans Day Program

When: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday free breakfast; program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where: South Callaway High School

Choirs, skits, a formal presentation of the flag, recognition of veterans are included in the program. Heather Brown, a U.S. Army veteran and current strategic partnership officer at Truman VA, will serve as the guest speaker.

Veterans Appreciation Weekend hosted by the Museum of Missouri Military History

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ike Skelton Training Site in Jefferson City

There will be reactors, displays, historic vehicles, book signings and more.

Moberly Veterans Day Parade

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Reed Street, in the Moberly Depot District

Mid-Mo Old Car Club Cruise around Jefferson City

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: The cruise will leave from Lincoln University's Jason Gymnasium.

The cruise will travel a route around Jefferson City past nursing homes, first responders, cemeteries, and ending at American Legion on Tanner Bridge Road at noon for lunch.

Columbia College women's basketball veterans appreciation and celebration game

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Southwell Gymnasium, 700 Rangeline Street

Active military and veterans will receive free admission and will be recognized throughout the game against Cottey College.

Mizzou football military appreciation day

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Faurot Field

Mizzou football will honor military veterans at the game against Tennessee.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com