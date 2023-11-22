The woman behind Marching Mizzou

Mizzou Football is having a great season this year, and so is Amy Knopps. Knopps is the director of Marching Mizzou, and this year, she was inducted into the Marching Mizzou Hall of Fame. This month, she also received a faculty and alumni award from the Mizzou Alumni Association. KBIA’s Kolden Lam brings us this audio postcard about Knopps and her devotion to the marching band family.

KNOPPS: “I am the associate director of bands and director of athletic bands.”

(SOUNDBITE OF READY, SET! WHISTLE)

KNOPPS: “This is obviously our 138th year, so I'm not only functioning just as a band director, but I am shepherding forward the history and legacy of marching Mizzou into this modern time.”

(SOUNDBITE OF BAND PLAYING)

Kolden Lam Amy Knopps has been with Marching Mizzou since 2017. Under her direction, Marching Mizzou has grown in size from 245 members in 2017 to a current capacity 350 members in 2022, which stands today.

KNOPPS: “It means a lot that I am now leading and creating this band family atmosphere that was one that I was a part of as an undergraduate student, and now I can make sure it is that same and even better environment for our current members.”

(SOUNDBITE AS THE BAND CRESCENDOS)

KNOPPS: “These are the memories you're going to think back on for the rest of your life and that is incredibly important to me. And that's the best thing for me.”

(SOUNDBITE OF THAT'S ALL FOR TODAY, GETTING BETTER)