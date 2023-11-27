City Council to vote on interim Second Ward seat

The Columbia City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to select an interim Second Ward councilperson.

Eight applicants submitted their names to replace Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, who has moved out of the ward. The individual selected will serve through the April city elections.

Waner’s final council meeting was last Monday. The meeting agenda included the formal applications submitted by the applicants.

Each of the applicants has been verified as an eligible voter in the Second Ward. The applications included information about the council’s duties as well as compensation.

Here’s a look at the candidates based on interviews and their responses to the city application form:

Lucio Martino Bitoy IV

Bitoy said he plans to run for the Second Ward seat in April.

He works as a benefit program technician at the state Family Support Division.

In his application, Bitoy said he is “an expert in state and local government, federal regulations, culturally competent community engagement, organizing and mobilizing, constitutional law, legislation, policy analysis and public administration.”

He added: “I personally synthesize what can sometimes be complicated political concepts and processes for those I engage with in the community.”

Bitoy’s topics for the council to address in the next six months, according to his response in the application:

Rent control

Ecological restoration of low-income areas

Raising the minimum wage within the city

“I am truly passionate about the political process and about serving those most vulnerable among us, and to that end, I will work tirelessly for the residents of the Second Ward,” Bitoy said.

Susan Renee Carter

Carter is a Columbia resident of 29 years who engages with the City Council and attends meetings of the Citizens Police Review Board and the Boone County Commission. She has also helped residents register to vote.

As a program manager, Carter listed communication and collaboration as important skills she has, in addition to organizational and creative problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to tolerate change. She attended the city’s Civic Academy this year.

“Areas of experience that could benefit the City Council are diversion solutions for the school to prison pipeline, transition from high school to adulthood, employment services and work skills development,” she said.

Carter has worked with Boone County Results-Based Accountability Learning Lab, STAARR, Local Motion, Jobs for Justice, Race Matters Friends, Como for Progress and Hold COMO Accountable to “help improve outcomes in my community related to community violence, racism, transportation, working conditions and pay, civil rights, government accountability and policing.

Her topics for the council to address:

Final approval for ARPA contracts

Community violence

Climate action plan review

CPRB citizen representation

Staffing shortages and short-term rentals

Implementation of roll carts

Work with the new police chief to address any changes

Benefit and wage schedules for various departments

Carter listed Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady as a friend able to comment on her abilities. Lovelady voiced support for her at Monday’s regular council meeting.

Lisa Evelyn Anne Meyer

Meyer is running for the Second Ward seat and submitted her election petition the first day the city accepted them.

She said she helped with For Columbia as the “main contact and leader for my place of faith.” She also has served as president of Columbia Northwest Rotary and co-chair of the Heart of Missouri United Way Campaign, rang bells for the Salvation Army and attended various symposiums for affordable housing.

Topics for the council to address in the next six months, according to Meyer’s application:

“I attended the police chief forum. It’s important that the new chief has the support and resources to become accredited.”

Short-term rentals

Cottage houses

Affordable housing

“I will set an open coffee/tea time to meet, greet and listen to concerns,” Meyer said.

William E. Moyes

Moyes has been a Columbia resident for more than 50 years and has volunteer experience at the Voluntary Action Center, American Red Cross and Room at the Inn.

He served on the Parking Advisory Commission, Airport Advisory Board and Columbia Public Library Board.

“The Council is the legislative body of the city. Neither the Council nor any of its members should interfere in the business of operating the city,” Moyes said. “Through ordinances, the City Council represents the needs and the desires of the residents.”

He emphasized he is applying for the interim role.

“Don’t assume that my mind set for this appointment to an interim position translates into me taking a passive, uninformed response. I am anything but passive. I’ll jump in to educate myself as quickly as possible and be as involved as any other Council Member. I don’t do anything halfway.”

His topics for the council to address in the next six months:

Monitoring outcomes from the new Office of Violence Prevention and taking appropriate action

Establishing a relationship with the new police chief

Participating in the ongoing discussion regarding the Opportunity Campus

Monitoring the use of the Ashley Street Center

Making sure Loaves and Fishes has an adequate new location

Reviewing compensation for city staff

Moving forward with automated trash collection

Discussing the city’s recycling operation and how or if curbside recycling can coexist with automated collections

Reviewing short-term rental regulation

Rachel Proffitt

Proffitt has served on elected boards, assemblies and councils .

She served as the treasurer for the Highland Park Neighborhood Association, where she successfully petitioned to have new “kid-friendly” speed limit signs installed at the entrances to the neighborhood.

Proffitt said she “spearheaded” the roll-cart ban removal initiative.

“This 18-month-long process involved coordinating volunteers, ensuring the petition language was appropriate, overseeing training of petitioners and managing an online social media presence to boost efforts. ... Since the removal of the ban and adoption of roll carts, I have continued to educate and advocate to ensure success,” she said.

She hopes the council will address these topics:

Affordable housing

Homelessness and the city’s responsibility to provide humane and forward-thinking solutions

Violence: Issues that the Office of Violence Prevention may bring to the council

Solid waste/recycling: Decisions loom regarding the Materials Recovery Facility and improving recycling

Utilities: Concerns about water quality and sewer connections in the expanding southwest area

Paid family leave for city employees

Proffitt listed Waner as a friend who can comment on her abilities. Waner said Monday that her preference is for Proffitt to get the interim appointment.

Frederick Saffold

Saffold has lived in Columbia for 15 years.

“I feel I can relate to the average city resident because I have worked most levels in Columbia from a janitor at Ellis Fischel to book mobile driver for the Daniel Boone Library,” Saffold said. “More emphasis needs to be put on family and community trust and growth.”

Topics for the council to address in the next six months, he said:

Assisting the homeless community

Increase in domestic violence

Community hunger

Gun violence

More health-focused training

Budgeting to help local food assistance programs

He added that “communication is the key” to a lot of the issues in Columbia.

After noticing a problem with domestic violence, Saffold said he acquired certification to facilitate domestic violence classes and also training in early childhood development.

“I can have a better idea of what today’s kids need and their day-to-day issues,” Saffold said.

Robert Schreiber III

Schreiber said he is running for the Second Ward seat.

“I have been a blue-collar worker for my entire career. This gives me a unique understanding and viewpoint to represent the Second Ward,” he said.

Schreiber said he has worked and volunteered with many community organizations — including KOPN community radio, Roots N Blues festival, True/False Film Festival and Clean Up Columbia.

His topics for the council to address:

Implementation of roll carts

Resolving the recycling program

The request that Columbia become a sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ individuals

Providing more mental health services

Getting unhoused populations into sustainable and stable homes

Building affordable housing for citizens

”When I lived on Stone Street, there were multiple camps of unhoused people,” Schreiber said. “This led to an increase in vandalism and small thefts around the neighborhood. I watched people dealing with their mental illness as well as their addiction to drugs and alcohol on a daily basis, wondering why nothing could be done to help the least well off of our city’s population.”

“I want to help and see this as an opportunity to do so,” he said.

Cornellia Williams

Williams was “born and raised” in Columbia, has served as the vice president of the Citizens Police Review Board and received a Mayor’s Proclamation in recognition of 10 years involved with creating and running the Back‐to‐School Program.

Topics for the council to address in the next six months, she said:

Ransomware and malware attacks

Aging infrastructure

Loss of trust in government institutions

Low recruitment and employee retention

Increasing prominence of natural disasters

Economic declines

Water utility challenges

City budget

Mental health issues

Housing needs

Safety/crime

City growth

Diversity, equity and inclusion

“Working at Phoenix Programs Inc. provided me with insights into the harm caused by drug addiction,” Williams said. “Working at the Missouri Job Center has also helped me understand the need for jobs and how it affects our community.”

She has 15 years of experience working with the disabled population.

Williams listed Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady as a friend able to comment on her abilities.

