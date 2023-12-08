Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Armies compete in Border War challenge

COLUMBIA — As Missouri and Kansas tip off Saturday afternoon in the annual Border War basketball game, local Salvation Army leaders announced they will feature a Border War of their own. The Salvation Army Columbia will face off in a fundraising challenge against The Salvation Army Lawrence.

The local Salvation Army that raises the most money from red kettle bell ringers and online donations on Friday and Saturday will be declared the winner and will be presented a traveling, custom-made trophy.

Boosting Columbia's effort, an anonymous donor has offered to match donations for the challenge, up to a total of $10,000, according to a press release.

This is the third year of the fundraising challenge. Lawrence won the inaugural year, and Columbia won last year and has possession of the traveling trophy.

All money collected online and through red kettles in both communities will help support the Salvation Army's mission and go toward the challenge.

Missouri and Kansas will tip off at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in Lawrence, Kansas.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.