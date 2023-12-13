© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UM curators keep Mun Choi's salary increases under the radar

KBIA | By Emmaline Luetkemeyer
Published December 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
UM System President Mun Choi listens to a question March 11, 2022, at his Jesse Hall office in Columbia.
Madison McMillen
/
Columbia Missourian
Mun Y. Choi President, University of Missouri System

Three years after taking the dual role of MU chancellor and UM System president, Mun Choi's pay package has quietly approached $1 million through decisions made in a series of closed-door curators meetings.

An attorney who works with Missouri open meetings law argued decisions on Choi's salary should be made in public.

In 2020, the UM System Board of Curators voted to merge the two roles and extend Choi's employment contract with no pay increase.

Choi's total pay jumped from about $670,000 to about $1 million since 2020, according to compensation surveys from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“(Choi is) doing two jobs, and we had to adjust his salary accordingly," said Board of Curators chair Michael Williams.

Read the rest of the story on the Missourian’s website.
Tags
Missouri News Top Storiesum systemMun Choi
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
See stories by The Columbia Missourian
Related Content