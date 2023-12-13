UM curators keep Mun Choi's salary increases under the radar

Three years after taking the dual role of MU chancellor and UM System president, Mun Choi's pay package has quietly approached $1 million through decisions made in a series of closed-door curators meetings.

An attorney who works with Missouri open meetings law argued decisions on Choi's salary should be made in public.

In 2020, the UM System Board of Curators voted to merge the two roles and extend Choi's employment contract with no pay increase.

Choi's total pay jumped from about $670,000 to about $1 million since 2020, according to compensation surveys from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“(Choi is) doing two jobs, and we had to adjust his salary accordingly," said Board of Curators chair Michael Williams.

