Missouri Union involvement doubles since 2021

KBIA | By Holly Edgell
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
Protestors wore LiUNA! stickers during the protest on Saturday at MU’s campus in Columbia. Laborer’s Local 955 is a union covering areas of mid-Missouri and a subgroup of Laborers’ International Union of North America.
The Columbia Missourian
Midwestern nurses, autoworkers and Starbucks baristas have all gone on strike this past year.A deeper dive shows labor union membership is up slightly in some states and so is the number of labor actions. Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports.

 

The number of strikes and protests doubled in Missouri between 2021 and 2023, according to a labor activity tracker from Cornell University. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports slight growth in union membership rates in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska from 2012-2022.

 

Sirisha [Sir-EE-shuh NIE-du] Naidu teaches economics at the University of Missouri Kansas City. She says even though unemployment is low, more workers worry about job security and safety.

 

“The pandemic then shows us that everything could disappear, and even if they didn't disappear, particularly if you were an essential worker, you are being asked to put your life on the line to work And you are not getting paid as much.”

 

Data shows that more U-S workers are joining unions, but the overall rate of membership is half of what it was in the 1980s. For the Midwest Newsroom, I’m Holly Edgell.
Holly Edgell
Holly Edgell is the Editor of a four-station collaborative coverage initiative on race, identity and culture. Based at St. Louis Public Radio, she leads a team of four reporters in St. Louis, Hartford, Kansas City and Portland, Ore.
