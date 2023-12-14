Missouri Union involvement doubles since 2021

Midwestern nurses, autoworkers and Starbucks baristas have all gone on strike this past year.A deeper dive shows labor union membership is up slightly in some states and so is the number of labor actions. Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports.

1219unionV

TRT: 54

OC: Standard

The number of strikes and protests doubled in Missouri between 2021 and 2023, according to a labor activity tracker from Cornell University. And the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports slight growth in union membership rates in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska from 2012-2022.

Sirisha [Sir-EE-shuh NIE-du] Naidu teaches economics at the University of Missouri Kansas City. She says even though unemployment is low, more workers worry about job security and safety.

1219naidu

TRT:14

“The pandemic then shows us that everything could disappear, and even if they didn't disappear, particularly if you were an essential worker, you are being asked to put your life on the line to work And you are not getting paid as much.”

Data shows that more U-S workers are joining unions, but the overall rate of membership is half of what it was in the 1980s. For the Midwest Newsroom, I’m Holly Edgell.