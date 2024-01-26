MU, other colleges could see a 3% increase in state funding

MU and other state universities and community colleges could receive a 3% core funding increase if the legislature approves Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal.

Parson unveiled the proposed increase Wednesday in his final State of the State address. His budget included an overall 1.46% increase in higher education spending for the 2025 fiscal year, bringing spending to just under $1.46 billion.

Under his proposal, the University of Missouri System would receive $503 million for its core budget.

“We are grateful for Gov. Parson’s strong commitment to MU and for the recommended increases to our core budget in support of teaching, research and meaningful engagement,” said Mun Choi, president of the UM system. “We are also thankful for his commitment to provide record capital support for investments in our research infrastructure. Because of Parson’s leadership, these facilities will bring new opportunities to our state and help save lives in Missouri and around the world.”

The State Historical Society of Missouri received one of the largest percentage increases in the higher education budget. Parson proposed giving SHSMO a 17.7% increase over its appropriation for the last fiscal year. In the budget proposal, the society would receive $4.6 million.

“We appreciate the governor’s recommendation for increased funding to cover the ever-growing costs associated with carrying out the mission of the State Historical Society of Missouri,” said Gary Kremer, executive director of the society.

The budget is subject to approval by the legislature and remains a proposal until then.