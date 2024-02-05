Missouri's presidential election process sees changes in 2024

COLUMBIA — A change in Missouri’s presidential election process gives political parties more control on how voters select the 2024 nominees.

Senate Bill 96, which went into effect in 2023, eliminated funding for the presidential preference primary election. It left each party to determine their own selection process and how to fund it.

The Missouri Democratic Party will offer a hybrid voting option. Voters can either cast their vote by mail or at an in-person voting site from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 23.

Matthew Patterson, executive director for the Missouri Democratic Party, said his party chose a selection process they felt was the most inclusive.

"We just felt caucuses are so exclusionary," Patterson said. "We're trying to get as many people as we can to participate and make it easy for folks.

The Missouri GOP will conduct a series of caucuses at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, to elect delegates to represent the state at the Republican National Convention.

Chris Grahn-Howard, vice chair of Missouri Republican Party's convention and rules committee, said Republicans chose to caucus because it's more affordable.

"We decided to use the true caucus method," Grahn-Howard said. "We weren't happy about it. It's not the way we wanted to do it, but it's the cards we were dealt by the legislature."

Unaffiliated voters can participate by attending the the Republican caucus or voting in the Democratic primary.

Roger Fries, a member of the Columbia Pachyderm Club, said he's planning on attending the Republican caucus and hopes others will too.

"Show up and voice your opinions," Fries said. "We like to have input from everyone and we'll have a vote there sat the caucus and winner takes all."

For more information on voting for a presidential nominee, including locations and dates, click here.