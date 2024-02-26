Missouri catch-and-keep trout season starts Friday

JEFFERSON CITY — The annual opening of catch-and-keep trout fishing in Missouri at the state’s four trout parks is scheduled for Friday, March 1. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

The four trout parks include Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Maramec Spring Park near St. James.

All four parks operate trout hatcheries and expect to stock about 20,000 trout among the four parks for opening day, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Trout anglers need daily trout tags to fish in Missouri's trout parks during the catch-and-keep season. Anglers can only purchase daily trout tags at each of the four trout parks. The daily limit is four trout, and the possession limit is eight for all four parks.

Thousands of anglers from Missouri and beyond come to the Missouri’s four trout parks and leave more than $100 million in spending along the way each year, which supports thousands of jobs and helps local economies.

More information can be found on the MDC website.