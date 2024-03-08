Family urges Department of Corrections to release footage in Jefferson City inmate's death

JEFFERSON CITY — Three months have passed since inmate Othel Moore, 38, died at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Moore's family is calling on the department to release more information about his death.

KOMU 8 confirmed Wednesday that four JCCC corrections staff members were fired after the Missouri Department of Corrections' (DOC) investigation into Moore's death. Their identities have not been released.

Andrew Stroth, a civil rights attorney representing the Moore family, said they haven't heard much about the investigation.

"Produce the video evidence. Produce the investigative reports. Provide us with the names of the officers on that extraction terror squad," Stroth said.

The attorney claimed other inmates could hear Moore scream that he couldn't breathe as he died at the correctional center.

"Other inmates witnessed blood coming out of Othel's mouth. Blood coming out of Othel's ears. And what did the extraction team do after the attack? They left Othel Moore to die," Stroth said.

Stroth also said the Missouri Department of Corrections has a pattern of inmate mistreatment.

"In the last year alone, 134 prisoners died," Stroth said.

Larry Disparti, a personal injury attorney, said he hopes Moore's death will spark a systematic change of how inmates are treated in correctional centers.

"We are going to aggressively pursue justice and hope. Also, to ignite a much-needed conversation in this country about justice, accountability and the treatment of incarcerated individuals," Disparti said.

Moore was serving a 30-year prison sentence for domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, robbery, armed criminal action, and violence to an inmate or employee of the DOC.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department is also investigating Moore's death.

