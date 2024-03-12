MU student reported missing after Nashville fraternity trip

A University of Missouri student is missing after being kicked out of a Nashville bar on March 8 during a trip with his fraternity.

Riley Strain, 22, was last seen Friday night at a bar on Broadway, the center of Nashville's downtown entertainment district, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/daqKDWGJJO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024

According to a missing persons report, Strain was last seen at 10 p.m. after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar. He was last seen wearing brown boots, blue jeans and a white and black button-up shirt. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Strain, a senior from Springfield, Missouri, seeking an interdisciplinary bachelor of arts, is a member of the Delta Chi fraternity at MU and had gone to the city with a 200-plus group of his fraternity brothers.

"We know time is of the essence," Strain's father, Ryan Gilbert, said. "You're just hanging by a thread, waiting for any kind of information."

Gilbert said Strain and between five to 10 members of MU's Delta Chi chapter were in Nashville for the fraternity's national convention.

According to the missing persons report, friends told authorities they tried finding Strain using his Snapchat location but came up short. Phone calls to Strain's phone on Saturday were sent to voicemail.

Nashville police said hospital and jail checks turned up nothing.

Police said Strain's parents were notified and drove to Nashville to assist with the investigation.

In a press release Monday, MU said counseling resources are available to the campus community during this time, including the Wellness Resource Center and the Counseling Center within the Division of Student Affairs and the Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the MU Police Department at 573-882-7201.

"It's horrible, it's a parent's worst nightmare," Gilbert said.