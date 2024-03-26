Arson investigations underway after mobile home fires in Audrain County

Fires at three vacant mobile homes in Audrain County over five weeks are believed to intentionally set and connected, the Little Dixie Fire Protection District announced Tuesday.

Around 9:50 p.m. Feb. 21, a vacant mobile home caught on fire in the 15000 block of Highway CC in Thompson, Missouri.

Another vacant mobile home caught on fire in the 2000 block of Audrain Road 233 in Centralia around 9:50 p.m. March 6.

The most recent fire occurred around 4:20 a.m. March 23, at a vacant mobile home in the 4400 block of Audrain Road 148 in Centralia.

The fires occurred in vacant structures within close proximity of one another and were ruled as incendiary.

The fires are being further investigated by the Little Dixie Fire Protection District, Missouri State Fire Marshal Office, and the Audrain County Sheriff's Department.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-7766 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-8477.

