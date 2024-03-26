Missouri treasurer announces campaign for full four-year term

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek announced Tuesday his campaign seeking the Republican nomination to serve a full four-year term in the Treasurer’s Office.

“As your State Treasurer, I have been aggressive about serving the people. I call this approach my three P’s: First, Protecting your taxpayer dollars. Second, Providing opportunities through education and helping create good jobs. Third, Promoting the Promise of America across our great state of Missouri,” Malek said in a press release.

Malek was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson in December 2022 and replaced Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected as state auditor. Malek's appointment marked the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office.

“Under my leadership, the State Treasurer’s Office had a record-setting first year,” Malek said. “We took tough actions and we have seen real results.”

Malek moved to Cape Girardeau from India in 2001 to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University. Malek described himself as a Constitutional, social and fiscal conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, including Trump’s call to shut down the border.