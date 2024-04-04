UM System extends enrollment deadline following FAFSA changes

After multiple delays with the revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the University of Missouri System announced it would extend its enrollment deadline for incoming freshmen.

Prospective students at MU, the Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Kansas City and University of Missouri-St. Louis will now be given until May 15 to make a decision on whether to enroll. Students typically must enroll by May 1.

FAFSA traditionally opens Oct. 1 every year, however, due to changes to the formula used, this year's start was postponed until December.

On March 22, the U.S. Department of Education announced it discovered a calculation error affecting more than 200,000 students' financial aid applications, delaying the process further as it continued to work through a backlog of more than 4 million applications.

Officials expect enrolling students will begin to receive their financial aid package offers in late April. A UM System news release says current students should expect their offers to be delivered in June.

A spokesperson says other university deadlines, such as housing, have not changed at this time.

