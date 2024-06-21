© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Supreme Court upholds a gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:09 PM CDT
Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

The Supreme Court has upheld a federal gun control law that’s intended to protect domestic violence victims.

President Joe Biden praised the decision, saying that “no one who has been abused should have to worry about their abuser getting a gun."

The justices ruled 8-1 Friday in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners.

The justices reversed a ruling from the federal appeals court in New Orleans that had struck down the law.

It’s the justices’ first Second Amendment case since they expanded gun rights in 2022.

The case involved a Texas man accused of hitting his girlfriend and threatening to shoot her.
Tags
Missouri News supreme courtGun controlDomestic Violence
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content