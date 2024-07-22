© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Watchdogs: Bayer must settle Roundup suits before Congress acts

KBIA | By Hector Alejandro Arzate, Harvest Public Media
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
A dead, yellowed cornfield behind a wired fence. Sand litters the ground.
Willard Warford
Thousands of lawsuits allege that Roundup, a chemical farmers use on their crops, causes cancer when humans are exposed to it.

The biotech company Bayer is now lobbying Congress to pass legislation that could protect it from lawsuits regarding the weed killing chemical Roundup. But environmentalists say the company must first deal with those suing it over allegations Roundup causes cancer.

The House version of the farm bill includes language that would protect Bayer from lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer. So far the bill hasn’t gone to a full House vote.

Similar legislative efforts were made earlier this year in Missouri, Iowa, and Idaho… but none of the bills passed.

Melissa Vatterott, of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, says Bayer should not be able to avoid litigation.

“But they are refusing to acknowledge that the product is dangerous. And so when people are getting sick, they are suing,” Vatterott said.

Bayer maintains that Roundup is safe and that its labels are already in compliance with regulatory laws. A spokesperson says the company plans to keep working with lawmakers regarding Roundup.
