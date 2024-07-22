Watchdogs: Bayer must settle Roundup suits before Congress acts

The biotech company Bayer is now lobbying Congress to pass legislation that could protect it from lawsuits regarding the weed killing chemical Roundup. But environmentalists say the company must first deal with those suing it over allegations Roundup causes cancer.

The House version of the farm bill includes language that would protect Bayer from lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer. So far the bill hasn’t gone to a full House vote.

Similar legislative efforts were made earlier this year in Missouri, Iowa, and Idaho… but none of the bills passed.

Melissa Vatterott, of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, says Bayer should not be able to avoid litigation.

“But they are refusing to acknowledge that the product is dangerous. And so when people are getting sick, they are suing,” Vatterott said.

Bayer maintains that Roundup is safe and that its labels are already in compliance with regulatory laws. A spokesperson says the company plans to keep working with lawmakers regarding Roundup.