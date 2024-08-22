© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boone County paramedic program receives federal grant to fight opioid epidemic

KBIA | By Taylor Brooks, KOMU 8
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:53 AM CDT
Several white pills and a pharmaceutical spatula rest on a counting tray.
Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash
The funding will also help MU Health Care hire three full-time paramedics and one paramedic evaluator to expand the efforts of its center.

MU Health Care and the Boone County government are teaming up in their fight against opioids in mid-Missouri.

The Boone County Community Paramedic Program obtained a grant for nearly $500,000 from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which the program will use over four years.

The grant will help train emergency medical workers and expand their roles. The program will provide education and distribution of naloxone, a drug used to reverse effects of an opioid overdose.

The program will be administered at an MU Health Care facility and help residents throughout Boone County.

Though opioid-related deaths have started to slowly decline, Alec Mundle, Boone County Public Health and Human Services Program Coordinator, says the fight is not over.

"We still see a lot of deaths and lose almost four Missourians a day still," Mundle said.

The community paramedics program is only for certified paramedics.

"Paramedics go and stabilize the scene ... but then they are off to the next call," Mundle said. "Community paramedics are designed to go in after and provide the (individual) with a referral to services, community organizations and education to prevent overdoses in the future."

The funding will also help MU Health Care hire three full-time paramedics and one paramedic evaluator to expand the efforts of its center.
Tags
Missouri News opiodsopiod epidemicparamedic
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content