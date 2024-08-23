Veterans United named 5th in People Magazine 'Companies that Care' List

Veterans United, a veteran-focused loan company headquartered in Columbia, was named 5th in PEOPLE's "Companies that Care in 2024" list.

This is the companies 6th time making the list since 2017, and the third time it's been ranked in the top five.

The company received the accolade for its work with the Scholastic Book Fair, successfully bringing book fairs to schools across Missouri, Kansas, Texas, and Virginia.

"Hundreds of (Veterans United Foundation) volunteers help set up displays, read aloud to children and help students select age- and reading-level-appropriate titles they can take home to enjoy," the magazine said.

"It's part of our values," company spokesperson Liz Harrissaid. "It's ingrained in our day to day that people take care of each other here at Veterans United."

Veterans United was founded in 2002 and employs more than 3,500 people in its Columbia and Jefferson City offices.