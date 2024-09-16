'We have the next few years in the bag': Sam Altman's OpenAI releases newest model of ChatGPT

Sam Altman wants to be careful about not overhyping Thursday's release of the newest model of ChatGPT. But that's not stopping the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI from celebrating OpenAI o1 as a new artificial intelligence model that can reason and solve complex problems. Altman grew up in St. Louis and was back in his hometown speaking at his alma mater, John Burroughs. Altman discusses his St. Louis upbringing, the origins, emergence and uses of AI, along with the newest version of ChatGPT.

