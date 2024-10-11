Last-minute Republican candidate enters race for House District 50

John Lane, the vice chair of the Boone County Republicans Central Committee, threw his hat into the ring Tuesday as a candidate for House District 50, hours before the 5 p.m. deadline to register in order to appear on the November ballot.

This move comes after Joshua Blakeman, the former Republican candidate for the seat, dropped out Aug. 20, leaving the district uncontested in Democrat Gregg Bush’s favor.

“I wanted to run so that I could represent the interests of my neighbors,” Lane said. “I think we have an obligation to do civic service. As a former business owner, and having lived here for 37 plus years, I think I know Columbia and can represent everyone’s interests.”

Lane, a Republican, decided to register after attending a local meet-the-candidates event Monday, saying he had been talking about it for a couple of weeks.

“Seeing the passion in the room just excited me to get more involved,” he said.

Lane works in food service distribution. He previously served as the president of the Missouri Restaurant Association.

He said he intends to go door to door in order to meet his neighbors, get the word out about his campaign and learn what positions are important to them.

Lane said he was hoping to focus on public safety, economic development and promoting trade schools as an alternative to universities. He also took interest in the reasons and processes for taxes in the community.

Bush, a registered nurse, seemed unbothered by Lane’s last-minute entry into the race.

“I’m extremely confident in a lot of great moments coming out in the primary,” Bush said, “and I’m going to continue with momentum, making sure that the 50th (district) has the best representative down in Jeff City.”

Bush said he plans to continue knocking on doors and turning out voters in House District 50.

