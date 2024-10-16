Columbia launches $9.2 million sewer rehabilitation project

The City of Columbia is taking steps to address aging sewer infrastructure in central and west areas, using so-called trenchless technology to extend the life of deteriorating pipes.

The $9.2 million project, which targets drainage basins in key locations such Flat Branch, Meredith Branch and downtown, aims to prevent sewer issues and improve overall public health and sanitation for thousands of residents.

This project comes in response to many pipes around the city nearing the end of their expected lifespan. Over time, these pipes have developed cracks and leaks, leading to costly repairs and potential sewer backups. The rehabilitation project is designed to avoid future infrastructure issues and ensure Columbia's sewer system can handle increasing demand.

The trenchless method will allow the city to rehabilitate pipes by installing a liner inside the existing infrastructure, effectively sealing cracks and preventing leaks without the need for traditional excavation. According to city officials, this approach is not only more cost-effective, but will also cause less disruption to residents, businesses and traffic in the affected areas.

Matt Nestor, a project manager with the City of Columbia, says the decision to use this method is a proactive one.

"To dig up a pipe and replace it would take two to three weeks, a lot of man hours to do that," Nestor said. "This method, we can do thousands of feet of sewer pipe within two or three hours by inserting it and then heating it. We're not breaking ground. We're not digging up pipes. So it's a lot quicker, a lot more efficient, and these will last us 50 to 80 years."

Lee White, the engineering manager for the City of Columbia, says the sewer rehabilitation project will start in January or February 2025.

"Typically it’s more of a day-type job where they set up, pull the liner through, impregnate it to have it form to the old sewer pipe. And then we’ll come in and cut out any old service laterals within the pipe," White said.