DarkSky Missouri works to raise awareness of light pollution

Light pollution can impact things like human health and bird migration. That's why people worldwide and close to home are working to reduce it.

DarkSky Missouri began in October 2018 as an official chapter of DarkSky International, according to its website. The chapter uses what it calls operating zones to ensure its activities represent all regions of Missouri.

The 2024 DarkSky Missouri Festival, hosted by DarkSky Missouri, will be held October 25 and 26 at Big Spring in Van Buren and will feature various presenters and programs.

DarkSky Missouri board member Loring Bullard talks about the DarkSky movement and about the festival. You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

