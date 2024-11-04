© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This year's World Food Prize underscores the value of seed banks and their stewards

KBIA | By Rachel Cramer
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST
A close up image of farmer Arlyn Kauffman's hand. It holds bright yellow kernels of corn.
Cory W. MacNeil
/
Missourian
Seed Savers is a seed bank that houses a collection of more than 20,000 heirloom varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers and grains.

Two scientists who helped establish an international seed vault received the World Food Prize Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa, which is often dubbed the Nobel Prize of food and agriculture.

Geoffrey Hawtin and Cary Fowler, who won the World Food Prize, helped start the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway in 2008.

It’s a backup for more than 100 seed banks around the world, including Seed Savers Exchange based in northeast Iowa.

Seed Savers manages a collection with more than 20,000 heirloom varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers and grains.

The non-profit’s development director Cindy Goodner says it’s one of the largest nongovernmental seed banks in the U.S.

“Our collection of home grown seeds is really deemed as being globally significant,” Goodner said.

Goodner says Seed Savers’ mission is to build a community of people who safeguard heirloom seeds for the future.

She says the 2024 World Food Prize elevates the importance of protecting crop diversity.
Tags
Missouri News heirloom seedsagriculture developmentworld food prize
Harvest Public Media
Global demand for food and fuel is rising, and the push and pull for resources has serious ramifications for our country’s economic recovery and prosperity. Today’s emerging agenda for agriculture is headlined by energy and climate change, food safety, biofuels, animal production and welfare, human health, water quality, and local food systems. By examining these local, regional and national issues and their implications, Harvest Public Media seeks to create a rich multimedia resource devoted to food, fuel and field.
See stories by Harvest Public Media
Related Content