Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing this year

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST
Travis Kelce, in his footbal uniform, kisses Taylor Swift, in a black tank top, while they are surrounded by cameras.
John Locher/AP
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

Two of the new holiday movies coming to TV this season have a Taylor Swift — and Kansas City — connection that her fans would have no problem decoding.

“Christmas in the Spotlight” debuted Saturday on Lifetime. It stars Jessica Lord as the world’s biggest pop star and Laith Wallschleger, playing a pro football player, who meet and fall in love, not unlike Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Nov. 30, Hallmark will air “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Instead of a nod to Swift, it’s an ode to family traditions and bonding, like rooting for a sports team.

Hallmark’s headquarters is also in Kansas City.
Missouri News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
