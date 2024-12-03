State education board proposes changes to teacher certification requirements

The Missouri State Board of Education voted Tuesday to offer proposed changes to teacher certification requirements for public comment, according to a news release from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The current certification requirements mandate a 3.0 grade point average in the specific content are for which a teacher is seeking certification. The proposed amendment to the rule would lower that requirement to a 2.5 GPA.

According to DESE, teachers earn content certification to teach most subjects at the secondary level, or grades 6-12. The amendment, if passed, would not affect certification for elementary, early childhood or special education teachers.

The news release said research showed no statistical difference between certification exam pass rates among candidates with GPAs between 2.75 and 3.0, and those with GPAs of 3.0 and above.

“As part of a comprehensive effort to address teacher recruitment and retention challenges in Missouri, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has been focused on removing unnecessary barriers to the teaching profession,” Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger said in the release.

Those with feedback on the proposed change can email educatorquality@dese.mo.gov or mail comments to this address:

DESE, Attn: Paul Katnik, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Educator Quality, P.O. Box 480, Jefferson City, MO 65102-048

A vote on the rule is expected in March 2025, according to the news release. Comments must be received within 30 days after publication of the notice in the Missouri Register, expected on January 15.