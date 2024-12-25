© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden commutes federal death sentences of 4 men with Missouri ties

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published December 25, 2024 at 2:29 PM CST
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to much better in Missouri this year than how Hillary Clinton performed in 2016.
Carolina Hidalgo
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to much better in Missouri this year than how Hillary Clinton performed in 2016.

Four men who are on federal death row for crimes committed in Missouri have had their sentences commuted by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced Monday that he was commuting the sentences of most of the 40 federal inmates facing execution. The president said in a statement that he condemned the criminal acts that led to the sentences but added “in good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”

The four men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

A jury convicted and sentenced Billie Allen and Norris Holder to death in 1998 for an armed robbery of the Lindell Bank and Trust near Forest Park that left a guard dead.

Wesley Coonce and Charles Hall were convicted in 2014 of killing a fellow inmate at the federal medical prison in Springfield, Missouri. At the time, Coonce was serving a life sentence for a Texas rape and kidnapping. Hall was serving a 16-year sentence after pleading guilty to threatening a federal judge and prosecutor in Maine.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Missouri News Top Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Lippmann returned to her native St. Louis after spending two years covering state government in Lansing, Michigan. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and followed (though not directly) in Maria Altman's footsteps in Springfield, also earning her graduate degree in public affairs reporting. She's also done reporting stints in Detroit, Michigan and Austin, Texas. Rachel likes to fill her free time with good books, good friends, good food, and good baseball.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann