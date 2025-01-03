Health experts: take precautions ahead of weekend storm

A winter storm is forecasted to hit the Great Plains region and is expected to bring extreme conditions through the weekend, and state health officials are encouraging Missourians to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe in the cold.

A winter storm is expected to drop heavy snow throughout Missouri, bringing with it high-speed winds and thick ice. In a press release issued early on January 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services warned of the dangers of prolonged exposure to cold and urged citizens to minimize their risk of weather-related injury.

Dr. Christopher Sampson is an emergency medicine physician at MU Health Care. He says some of the most common winter storm-related injuries include frostbite, hypothermia, and injuries from slipping and falling on ice or car crashes. Sampson says the best way for Missourians to stay safe is to be prepared.

“During the storm, or the initial hours of the storm, if there's not a reason to be out, you probably should stay indoors, because most of the time we see people who are out driving, and the roads are not great conditions. They'll slide off," Sampson said.

Sampson said people who do drive should keep winter supplies like blankets, water and food in the car in case of an emergency, and that all time outdoors should be limited to reduce the risk of hypothermia.

“For most cold exposures, if you start having pain - the first thing to do is get out of that cold. If you can, get inside a vehicle, go indoors, if it improves, then you're probably doing okay. If you're having continued pain in those areas, then you probably need to seek medical attention," Sampson said.

According to Sampson, injuries from over-exertion during activities like snow shoveling are common during heavy snow - that's why he and other health experts recommend using caution when doing winter chores.

Sampson also emphasized that space heaters should always be examined before indoor use to ensure they are meant to be used inside, as gas heaters and other heaters that are designed for outdoor use can cause carbon monoxide poisoning if improperly used indoors.

"You won't always be aware or alert to carbon monoxide poisoning - It's good to have a detector in your home that can give you an early warning," Sampson said. "If your power goes out. You don't want to be using things such as your stove to heat the home."

